ISRAELI ELECTION RESULTS EXPLAINED: Listen To The Latest YWN Podcast For Full Analysis





Exit polls show that Likud has won the election.

Will Bibi have 61 right-wing votes to form a coalition?

Why was the turnout so high compared to last time?

Why did Likud perform better than in the past 2 elections?

Will the courts intervene because Netanyahu is under indictment?

All that and much more in this interview with reporter Yanky farber from Israel.

