The Gerrer Chassidus removed all of the towels from its Beis Medrash on Wednesday following the spread of the Coronavirus in Israel.

The group also announced that only Yerushalayim based Chassidim should come to the main Megillah reading on Purim, and people should not travel there to join.

In addition, they also canceled the tish that is held annually on Purim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)