HATE IN CATSKILLS: Nikolsburg Rebbe, Other Jews Targeted In Egg-Throwing Attack In S. Fallsburg And Woodbourne

Fallsburg Police, together with Shomrim, are investigating a string of antisemitic incidents after eggs were thrown at visibly Jewish individuals on Sunday in South Fallsburg and Woodbourne.

Among those targeted was the Nikolsburg Rebbe, who was struck by eggs in front of his shul, along with other Jewish people along Route 42. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

The investigation remains ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)