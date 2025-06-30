How the “Liar’s Dividend” is Shielding Child Abusers From Accountability | Yisroel Picker, MSW

As a trauma therapist and social worker, I’ve dedicated my career to understanding the complexities of human behavior, communication, and the devastating impact of trauma, especially in cases of child abuse. I also frequently write about cognitive biases and how they shape our perceptions. Today, I want to delve into a particularly insidious phenomenon known as the “Liar’s Dividend” and explore how it inadvertently, and dangerously, contributes to a culture where perpetrators of child abuse can evade accountability.

The Liar’s Dividend is a concept that describes the benefit a liar receives from the general skepticism that exists about the truth. In simpler terms, it’s the idea that because we know false accusations can happen, genuine accusations are often met with a degree of doubt, suspicion, or even outright disbelief. This skepticism, while sometimes well-intentioned or born from a desire for fairness, can be weaponized by individuals and groups who seek to manipulate and exploit.

Now, let’s connect this directly to the horrific reality of child abuse. When allegations of child abuse surface, a critical and often heartbreaking hurdle is the pervasive belief that “people get falsely accused all the time.” While it is true that false accusations, in any context, are a grave injustice and can have devastating consequences for the falsely accused, the existence of these rare occurrences is often amplified and distorted. This overemphasis on false accusations then creates a fertile ground for the Liar’s Dividend to flourish.

Consider this: when a survivor bravely comes forward with an accusation, they are often met not with immediate empathy and support, but with a series of questions designed to ascertain the “truth” of their claim. These questions, while appearing to seek clarity, can quickly become an overwhelming cross-examination, forcing the survivor to defend their account rather than having the alleged perpetrator face scrutiny. This often happens because the specter of ‘false accusations’ heavily influences many people’s perceptions.

This is where the Liar’s Dividend becomes a dangerous accomplice to injustice.

The insidious nature of the Liar’s Dividend in these cases is that it allows individuals to give perpetrators a “pass” simply because they believe, or have heard of, instances where someone else was falsely accused. It creates a perverse equation where:

Awareness of False Accusations (rare but real) + Liar’s Dividend = Discounting of Genuine Accusations.

This isn’t to say we shouldn’t be concerned about false accusations or that due process isn’t essential. However, the pendulum has swung so far for some that the very possibility of a false accusation overshadows the much more prevalent reality of genuine abuse. This skewed perspective creates a shield for abusers, allowing them to hide behind the specter of “false claims” and deflect legitimate accusations.

The consequences are devastating:

Survivors are subjected to intense scrutiny, their credibility questioned, and their trauma re-lived and invalidated. Impunity for Abusers: Perpetrators can escape accountability, free to continue their destructive patterns, knowing that the “false accusation” narrative provides them with a convenient shield.

As a society, we must challenge this dangerous narrative. While acknowledging the painful reality of false accusations, we cannot allow this to become a convenient excuse to dismiss genuine claims of abuse. We must shift our focus from an automatic assumption of doubt to one of support and belief for survivors.

What can we do?

Understand the dynamics of child abuse, the grooming process, and the reasons why survivors may delay disclosure. Challenge the Liar’s Dividend: When you hear someone dismiss an accusation with “what about false claims?”, gently but firmly challenge that perspective. Remind them that while false claims do occur, they are rare, and the vast majority of accusations are true.

Ultimately, the Liar’s Dividend preys on our fears of injustice to allow a different, far more devastating injustice to persist. By recognizing and actively dismantling this bias, we pave the way for true accountability. Our unwavering focus must be on fostering environments where children are safe, where survivors find unwavering support, and where those who cause harm can no longer hide behind a misplaced narrative of doubt.

Yisroel Picker is a Social Worker, therapist and EMDR practitioner who lives and works in Jerusalem. He is a certified trauma therapist with a private practice. Additionally, he also sees clients who would like to take a cognitive approach (e.g. DBT, CBT, REBT) towards reaching their desired outcome. He has been writing and speaking publicly about child abuse prevention since 2017. To speak with Yisroel about speaking at a child safety event or to discuss a personal case, email him at [email protected]

