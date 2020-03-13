Important And Timely Message From Chai Lifeline





The unfolding health crisis has impacted us all on different levels and has caused much concern and confusion. In light of the current situation, Chai Lifeline is offering words of chizuk and practical suggestions for parents, educators and community leaders on addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A recording with divrei chizuk from Rav Moshe Tuvia Lieff, Morah D’Asra of Agudath Israel Bais Binyomin in Brooklyn, NY, is available at: (515)604-9690 Access code: 660597 Reference number: 35.

Rabbi Dr. Dovid Fox, Project Chai Director of Interventions & Community Education, will discuss “How to Address the Coronavirus with Your Children, Your Family, and Yourself.” Dial-in number: (515)604-9690 Access code: 660597 Reference number: 34.

As always, we encourage you to contact our 24-hour crisis helpline, 855-3-CRISIS, or email us at crisis@chailifeline.org with any questions or concerns.

