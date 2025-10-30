WATCH: HaRav Landau Responds To The Atzeres’s Resolutions: “In The Place Of Justice, There Is Wickedness”

Five resolutions were recited at the huge atzeres tefillah in Jerusalem against the arrests and imprisonment of Bnei Torah on Thursday afternoon.

1. The atzeres declares publicly and unequivocally that the Torah is our life and the joy of our hearts. For thousands of years, our forefathers were moser nefesh for its limud and observance. ‘We have no portion other than this Torah,’ and ‘our nation is a nation only through its Torah.’ The Torah has always stood by us to protect and deliver us, and even in these days, it is the Torah alone that safeguards the yishuv in Eretz Hakodesh and Am Yisrael, and we exist only in its zechus. Therefore, it is inconceivable to diminish the number of its learners or restrict their paths. Therefore, the atzeres firmly demands from the authorities to preserve the longstanding arrangement that has always existed for Lomdei Torah: that anyone who wishes to dedicate themselves to limmud Torah can do so without limitation or interference. Halacha explicitly rules that anyone who devotes their life to Torah study must not be burdened with any other yoke, for ‘they are the hope of our nation.’

2. The assembly expresses its deep protest against the Chillul Hashem caused by the shameful arrest and imprisonment—under harsh conditions—of holy talmidei yeshivos engaged in Torah and avodas Hashem. This constitutes a grave violation of their right to choose to dedicate their lives to Torah study, as well as a violation of freedom of religion, as guaranteed by state law. The Chareidi community will never accept this intolerable situation! The atzers also protest the contemptible attempts to restrict and hinder the Olam HaTorah in Eretz Yisrael and obstruct its growth.

3. The atzeres protests against the judicial system and legal bureaucracy, which fight against the Torah and its scholars with brazen audacity. All of their rulings, decisions, recommendations, and advice stem solely from a desire to lomdei Torah and hinder them. Sadly, the passuk has been fulfilled in us: ‘In the place of justice, there is wickedness.'”

Watch the reaction of HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau as the above sentences were recited:

“The atzeres calls upon these institutions to retract their corrupt path—their schemes will not succeed. It also expresses sorrow toward the Israeli government for failing to prevent this disgraceful situation. We will continue studying Torah under all circumstances and in every situation!”

4. The atzeres appeals with a painful heart to Acheninu Bnei Yisrael, including those who have not yet merited to experience the light of Torah, with an impassioned plea: “Our brothers! Throughout all generations, our ancestors sacrificed their lives for the holy Torah. Can it be that precisely now, when we have merited to dwell in Eretz Hakodesh, lomdei Torah will be persecuted?! It is inconceivable that throughout the world anyone may study Torah freely, and only in Eretz Hakodesh, Bnei Torah are persecuted.”

5. The atzeres honors the talmidei yeshivos and avreichim who immerse themselves in Torah day and night, dwelling within its four amos, dedicating all their days to the study of the holy Torah. Be strong and courageous! Do not fear or be dismayed by those who plot against you. Continue to toil diligently in the Toras Hashem. The bracha of all Am Yisrael accompanies you with honor and esteem: may you be blessed and succeed in your study—for the glory of the nation of Torah, for renown and praise.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)