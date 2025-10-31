Hamas Terrorists Allowed To IDF-Held Areas to Search for Hostages’ Remains, Accompanied by Red Cross

Hamas operatives have re-entered zones under IDF control to look for the remains of slain hostages, Kan reports, citing an informed source.

This is the first such access granted since Tuesday’s deadly shooting attack on IDF forces in Rafah. Earlier reporting noted that previous searches by Hamas in IDF-held areas uncovered weapons, raising tensions around the operations.

Kan says the searches are taking place in the Khan Younis area and that Red Cross personnel are accompanying the Hamas teams during the recovery efforts.