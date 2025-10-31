Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hamas Terrorists Allowed To IDF-Held Areas to Search for Hostages’ Remains, Accompanied by Red Cross

Hamas terrorists carry a white bag believed to contain a body, retrieved from a tunnel during a search for the remains of hostages in Hamad City, Khan Younis, southern Gaza, October 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Hamas operatives have re-entered zones under IDF control to look for the remains of slain hostages, Kan reports, citing an informed source.

This is the first such access granted since Tuesday’s deadly shooting attack on IDF forces in Rafah. Earlier reporting noted that previous searches by Hamas in IDF-held areas uncovered weapons, raising tensions around the operations.

Kan says the searches are taking place in the Khan Younis area and that Red Cross personnel are accompanying the Hamas teams during the recovery efforts.

