Watchdog Flags ‘Hundreds’ of Potential Israeli Rights Violations in Gaza, Classified Report Says

A classified report by the State Department’s internal watchdog alleges that the IDF committed “many hundreds” of potential human rights violations during the Gaza war—cases so numerous that U.S. officials estimate it could take “multiple years” to review them, according to The Washington Post.

The report, prepared by the State Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), was finalized just days before the October 10 ceasefire that ended Israel’s years-long campaign in Gaza. It focused on whether the U.S. government complied with the Leahy Law, which prohibits American military assistance to foreign security units credibly accused of human rights abuses.

According to officials familiar with the report, the OIG found that the vetting process for Israel differs sharply from that of other U.S. allies. The review of alleged violations involves more senior officials and a far more rigorous process—effectively delaying any possible findings of wrongdoing. Critics inside the department say that approach has allowed Israel to avoid accountability.

“Israel faces a higher evidentiary threshold than almost any other recipient of U.S. security aid,” one former official told The Post, arguing that political sensitivities have slowed enforcement of the law.

Israeli officials maintain that their forces go to “extraordinary lengths” to minimize civilian harm in Gaza and accuse Hamas of deliberately embedding fighters and weapons among civilians. The IDF says it routinely investigates allegations of misconduct within its ranks.

The Biden administration largely brushed aside internal warnings about potential rights violations, emphasizing Israel’s right to self-defense. With Donald Trump back in the White House—and a history of friction with agency watchdogs—few expect the new administration to prioritize such investigations. Trump has already dismissed 17 inspectors general, claiming they were acting “unfairly” toward his administration.

Meanwhile, a separate investigation by the inspector general for the now-defunct U.S. Agency for International Development is examining whether Hamas and other Gaza-based groups diverted humanitarian assistance during the conflict.

Both reviews highlight the widening divide within Washington over how to balance America’s long-standing alliance with Israel against mounting concerns over civilian casualties and U.S. legal obligations.

