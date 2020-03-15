MUST LISTEN: Yaakov M Interviews Rabbi Dr Aaron Glatt “It’s Assur For Someone With Symptoms To Go Outside”





The latest episode of the Yeshiva World Podcast is now available – and it is a really timely and a must listen.

Rabbi Dr. Glatt, an infectious disease expert, describes the dangers of the coronavirus. He discusses Shuls and Yeshivos closing, his discussion with Gedolim the past few days.

Plus many more insights and pieces of wisdom regarding the health issues and proper hashkafa regarding coronavirus.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast on your favorite podcast app, including iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and Podbean.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







