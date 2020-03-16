LAKEWOOD: Yeshivas Told To Prepare For Shutdown





All Yeshivas are being told to prepare for an imminent shutdown, YWN has learned.

NJ Governor Murphy is expected to announce the closure of all public and private schools in the entire state of New Jersey on Monday, which will force all Lakewood Yeshivas to close.

Sources tell YWN that multiple doctors were in touch with Lakewood Rabbonim all day Sunday, pleading with them to close before the pandemic spreads like wildfire across the town, endangering the lives of many elderly and medically vulnerable residents.

Eventually, word came from the Governor’s office that they would be forced to close following the announcement, which will come on Monday.

Below is a letter that the Agudah of NJ sent to all Mosdos advising them to prepare for the shutdown.

