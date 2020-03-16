Monsey: All Schools Must Close In Rockland County





Rockland County Executive Ed Day instituted a state of emergency today. All public schools that serve grades K-12 are to suspend all classroom and extracurricular functions starting Tuesday. The closure will be for two weeks.

Private schools must close starting Wednesday. Day’s order also mandates that universities, colleges and other public and private educational facilities shut to all students by Wednesday, except for resident students, who will be allowed to access dorms and dining facilities.

Facilities that are solely dedicated to daycare, preschool and pre-kindergarten are exempt from this order.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







