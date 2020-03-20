FASCINATING RARE FOOTAGE RELEASED: Videos of Hagaon HaRav Moshe Feinstein ZATZAL





As Klal Yisroel is gripped by the Coronavirus pandemic, world-renounced photographer Moshe David Yarmish did something incredible.

In a short conversation he had with YWN he said he felt that “Klal Yisroel needed a distraction”, and released the incredible footage of the Posek Hador, Hagaon HaRav Moshe Feinstein.

Yarmish said he felt that it would be worth releasing this if he would be able to distract everyone for a short while, and take their minds off the depressing news that we keep hearing.

He also said that if people would talk about the Rosh Yeshiva a little more, it would be worth it to release the footage.

The footage was take in Camp Yeshiva Staten Island in Kerhonkson NY, in the summer of 1984.

In one of the videos is seen Hagaon HaRav Yaakov Kamenetsky ZATZAL, the Rosh Yeshiva of Torah Vodaath, and another has Hagaon HaRav Yaaakov Yitchok Ruderman, the Rosh Yeshiva of Ner Yisroel in Baltimore.

In one of the videos below, you will see Rav Moshe talking to a group of people (delivering a Shiur). Yarmish related the background to this video:

“The Rosh Yeshiva wanted to speak to the Oilom on Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul. He knew that if he told anyone before that he wanted to speak, they would not let him do so. So Rav Moshe came out of his house and sat down telling his family that he wanted the oilom to pass by and say sholom (probably without giving the hand). But without warning, he started speaking. No one was prepared for it, and everyone immediately crowded around him. No microphone. No space in between. No one even had a chance to gte a tape recorder and record the drasha.”

