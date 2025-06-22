In Overnight Op, Bodies Of 3 Slain Hostages Returned To Israel

In an overnight operation, IDF and Shin Bet forces recovered the bodies of three slain hostages from the Gaza Strip: Yonatan Samerano, H’yd, Staff Sgt. Shay Levinson, H’yd, and Ofra Keidar, H’yd.

Keidar, 71, was brutally murdered, and her body was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Be’eri, where she lived with her husband, Shmuel Keidar, H’yd, who was also murdered on October 7. The couple was survived by three children and grandchildren.

Levinson, H’yd, a tank commander, fell on October 7 while battling Hamas terrorists on the Gaza border, and his body was abducted to Gaza. Levinson, who had Israeli and German citizenship, was 19 at the time of his death.

Samerano, H’yd, was murdered at Be’eri along with two of his friends after they fled from the Nova music festival. His body was abducted by a UN social worker in a UN vehicle. He was 22 at the time of his death.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a statement praising the operation. “We will not rest until we bring all our hostages home—both the living and the dead,” Netanyahu asserted.

