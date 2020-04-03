MAILBAG: The Supermarket COVID-19 Nightmare





This is the first time that I am writing to YWN or for that matter to any Jewish newspaper. Tonight (Thursday night) a friend of mine went shopping in a large kosher Supermarket in Monsey and was shocked to see that it was packed to the gills with even elderly people (even more than a regular Thursday night). People were within inches of each other. I will give credit where credit is due; namely, that there were some people wearing masks, that they only allow 1 family member in, and that there was some Plexiglas by the checkout counter. However, I am awe stricken that this is going on. We stopped the minyanim and family pesach sedarim but that is an exercise in futility unless we do something about the Supermarkets. Supermarkets are a breeding ground for the wild spread of Coronavirus.

The obvious solution to the problem is to have food delivery and no in person shopping. However, it is impossible to find any kosher store (or for that matter any store) that does delivery now. I understand that there is high demand for delivery now and that the supermarket have a limited amount of capacity. But there are solutions for every problem. Askanim, should get together to help create more delivery trucks and services. Or in the alternative–it is my understanding that now in Italy there is some sort of program that people make appointments to go to the supermarket at designated times.

I cannot blame people for going to the Supermarket. If they don’t go they will be left home with no food. In fact, I have an acquaintance that is an old lady (who happens to be a Holocaust survivor) who was crying that she is unable to have matza or kosher for Passover food this year because she can’t get food delivery and is afraid to go to the store (I obviously arranged for her to get food–but this is a problem many people are facing).

The frum community is very capable and can figure out a solution. If we were able to figure out how to build a hospital in Shar Yoshuv we can surely figure this out (and this will iyh stop the need for filling up hospital beds).

I beg you to please write an article about this to spread awareness so that the frum community solves this problem asap.

Thank you!!

