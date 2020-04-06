CORONA VICTIM: Petira of Mrs. Nechama Hass A”H Of Lakewood, Mother of Ten Children





YWN regrets to inform you of the petira of Mrs. Nechama Hass A”H, who was Niftar on Sunday night from COVID-19 – leaving her bereaved husband and 10 children.

She was a dedicated partner to the many causes for which her husband advocated. Everyone in Lakewood is familiar with R’ Naftali Hass and the causes he champions. From collecting from every chosson their due for the Lakewood community mikva, the various tzedaka and communal endeavors of the Westgate kehilla, to the Lakewood Cheder, R’ Naftali and Mrs. Hass are credited with helping so many.

She leaves behind her husband and wonderful family of 10 children ranging in age from 4 to 19. She is also survived by her parents Rabbi and Mrs. Moshe Englander, the menahel of Ner Yisroel of Toronto, and her six brothers and two sisters.

We can now repay her dedication and kindness. Help the family who always stands ready to help others – An emergency Chesed Fund has been setup for the family.

