Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Travelers Complain of Abrupt El Al Flight Cancellations, Limited Rebooking Amid War

🚨 YWN has been inundated with complaints from travelers describing experiences strikingly similar to that of this boy. Bochurim and married couples alike say their El Al flights were abruptly canceled without being offered alternative arrangements, leaving them with little choice but to purchase new tickets at dramatically inflated prices amid the ongoing war.

El Al has claimed that passengers were offered rebooking options through WhatsApp messages. However, YWN has been shown screenshots indicating that in many cases such messages were never received.

Moreover, many of those affected — potentially hundreds or even thousands — do not use WhatsApp at all, raising further questions about how these notifications were allegedly delivered.

VIDEO VIA @JEWISHVLOGS ON INSTAGRAM

One Response

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WATCH: Chaos Erupts at Ben Gurion Airport as Wartime Rule Reversal Leaves Ticketed Passengers Stranded

🚨 Lalechet: No Evidence of Assaults on Jewish Travelers During Egypt Evacuation Route

Despite Crushing Blow to Iran’s Missile Arsenal, IDF Warns Barrage on Israel May Continue for Weeks

“Iran Has Lost All Restraints In Efforts To Harm Jews Abroad,” Israeli Official Warns

Lying Socialist Mamdani Wanted “FREE RENT AND FREE BUSING” But Now Wants To Charge You To PARK YOUR CAR?!

Israel Expands Satellite Intelligence, Ramps Up Weapons Production as Iran Campaign Continues

U.S. Intercepts Mysterious Iranian Signal That Could Activate Terrorist Sleeper Cells Worldwide

Chareidi Teen Arrested in Burning of Police Motorcycle During Bnei Brak Riot

Saudi Arabia Warns Iran It Will Be the “Biggest Loser” if Attacks Continue

Report: Hundreds Of Iranian Soldiers Fled Warship And Defected To Sri Lanka