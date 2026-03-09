Travelers Complain of Abrupt El Al Flight Cancellations, Limited Rebooking Amid War

🚨 YWN has been inundated with complaints from travelers describing experiences strikingly similar to that of this boy. Bochurim and married couples alike say their El Al flights were abruptly canceled without being offered alternative arrangements, leaving them with little choice but to purchase new tickets at dramatically inflated prices amid the ongoing war.

El Al has claimed that passengers were offered rebooking options through WhatsApp messages. However, YWN has been shown screenshots indicating that in many cases such messages were never received.

Moreover, many of those affected — potentially hundreds or even thousands — do not use WhatsApp at all, raising further questions about how these notifications were allegedly delivered.

VIDEO VIA @JEWISHVLOGS ON INSTAGRAM