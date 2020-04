A private Ambulance from the AMR COmpany overturned on 18th Avenue and 52nd Street on Motzei Shabbos.

Boro Park Hatzolah was on the scene and reported no serious injuries.

Two victims were transported to Maimonides Hospital. The ambulance was not carrying any patients at the time of the crash.

Security camera footage shows the ambulance with its lights and sirens barreling through a solid red light and clipped by a minivan.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)