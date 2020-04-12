EMOTIONAL VIDEOS: Sephardic Community Activist Off Vent Returns Home, Chicago Hatzalah Released From Hospital





THe attached videos are just some of the good news that is unfortunately drowned out in the avalanche of bad news.

Bichasdei Hashem, many people have been released from the hospital, and many more are scheduled to be released.

The following videos are just a sample of some of the good news.

The first two videos were taken on Sunday of Mr. Harry Adjmi, one of the pillars of the Sephardic community in Flatbush.

See the emotional reunion with his family after returning home after being on a respirator for two weeks.

The following two videos are when Chicago Hatzalah member Hillel Shapiro R43 (Chicago Hatzolah) returned from the hospital.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







