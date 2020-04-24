7 New Rulings From Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Regarding Corona





(By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5TJT.com)

The following is a translation of rulings from Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita – who requested that they be publicized. Most apply to Eretz Yisroel; some apply specifically to Chutz La’Aretz. They deal with the obligations of VeNishmartem.

PARTICIPATION IN BRIS MILAH – There is no need to fulfill the Mitzvah of Bris Milah with a minyan of men. It is sufficient with three.

MIKVAH BEFORE DAVENING – During this time one may not perform the daily immersion in the mornings at all (YH: Tvilas Ezra)

SOCIAL DISTANCING MINYANIM – If one cannot adhere to the safety guidelines (YH: Social distancing, masks, and self-quarantines when indicated) – then one should daven alone – even on Shabbos.

MASKS – For this coming Shabbos, since one is obligated to wear a mask on account of the guidelines – it is considered a malbush [article of clothing] and one must wear them even on Shabbos and there is no concern of carrying.

TEHILLIM – Each person should recite tehillim after each davening – even on Shabbos Mizmor shir l'yom haShabbos should be repeated [YH: again after the entire tefilah].

KEEP ALL SEDER TIMES – One should do everything to ensure that the Talmud Torahs, yeshivos, and Kollelim will open based upon the guidelines of safety. Torah protects and saves, and until this can be achieved one must carefully guard the established learning times [YH: i.e. the regular learning schedules of the Yeshiva] – each person in his home. The greater the difficulty – the greater the merit.

LISTENING TO LOCAL RABBONIM – To those in Chutz La'Aretz, they must listen to the Rabbis of each place [YH: community], and not go out – even for Tefillah – they should daven at home until the "period of anger" passes.

