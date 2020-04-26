Manchester: Man Arrested For Attempted Abduction Of Frum Girl On Shabbos Afternoon





A man has been arrested after an attempt to kidnap an Orthodox Jewish woman in Manchester, UK. The incident happened in Park Lane, Broughton Park, at the heart of the Orthodox Jewish community.

Greater Manchester Police says the disturbing incident occurred shortly after 7:15PM on Shabbos afternoon, when police were called to reports of an attempted abduction on Park Lane.

An 18-year-old woman had been walking along the road with a friend when a silver car pulled up alongside them. The driver approached the woman and attempted to drag her into the car.

The woman managed to alert a number of passers-by and the man fled in the car towards Bury New Road.

A 47-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted abduction. He remains in custody for questioning.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Superintendent Rick Jackson said: “Following the quick and diligent work of officers, a man was arrested and he will be interviewed by officers throughout the day.

“Thankfully the woman was not physically injured but she has been left incredibly shaken as a result of this incident and officers are continuing to support her.

“There is not believed to be any wider threat to the community at this time but you will see increased patrols in the local area throughout the next few days so please approach them with any questions or concerns you may have.

“Whilst we have a man in custody, our investigation does not stop here and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4592 or 101 quoting incident number 2591 of 25/04/2020, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

