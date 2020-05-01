Open Letter From Satmar Kiryas Joel Leadership Following Recent Controversy in Brooklyn Hasidic Community





As the congregation representing the largest Hasidic community in Brooklyn, Yetev Lev D’Satmar (CYL) and its affiliated school system Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), we wish to express our strong support for the extraordinary efforts undertaken by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio during the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

We strongly denounce the vicious attacks against the Mayor, particularly those accusing him of anti-Semitism. The close relationship between Mr. De Blasio and our community go back close to two decades, during which time we have come to know, respect and appreciate his understanding and sensitivity to the unique needs of our community. We consider him a dear friend and pray for his success.

At the directive of our Grand Rabbi, our schools, synagogues and organizations have diligently been following the government’s guidance and orders from its inception.

Regrettably, there seem to have been a handful of instances when guidelines had not been adhered to. Our position remains consistent. We do not condone any behavior that puts people at risk and pledge to keep working alongside the brave men and women of the NYPD in addressing and eliminating any such occurrences. We continue to urge all members of our community to strictly obey all government-issued regulations without exception, as they are designed to protect us and prevent as much illness and suffering as possible.

We appreciate our community to continue being treated fairly, with the same respect and courtesy afforded to others.

May the Almighty keep and protect the citizens of the great city of New York, as we work together to overcome this deadly virus.

Mayer Rispler

President

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







