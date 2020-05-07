GET YOUR WINTER COATS OUT: Arctic Blast Heading To Tri-State Area





A rare and out-of-season blast of Arctic air is approaching the tri-state area and the area could see record cold, as well as some snow, in the beginning of May.

Winds will begin to pick up and temperatures will start to drop into Friday. Along with the approaching arctic air, most of the area will see freezing rain and snow is more likely north and west of New York City.

There’s about a one in three chance that a polar vortex will sprinkle flurries of snow on New York City Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies clear by Shabbos morning with near record lows in the 20s-30s but it will feel like the teens and 20s due to gusty winds. The opportunity to set some record-lows will come again Sunday.

THE FULL FORECAST:

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday

Rain likely after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Rain. Low around 40. South wind 10 to 18 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

(Source: NBC New York)







