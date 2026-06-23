PROGRESSIVES ON THE MARCH: Left-Wing Candidates Backed By Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Win Key Races

A series of Democratic primary victories Tuesday night highlighted the growing political influence of socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, with several candidates he backed winning some of the city’s most closely watched congressional contests.

Among the night’s biggest results, Brad Lander defeated Rep. Dan Goldman in New York’s 10th Congressional District Democratic primary. The district spans parts of Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan, including portions of Borough Park, and had become one of the marquee races of the election cycle. Goldman had also received support from a number of prominent Orthodox Jewish community leaders and askanim in the district.

In another significant victory for Mamdani’s political allies, Claire Valdez won the Democratic primary in New York’s 7th Congressional District, defeating Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. The district includes Williamsburg and other parts of North Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan. Reynoso had also received support from several prominent Williamsburg askanim, but Valdez emerged with the nomination.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also secured renomination in New York’s 14th Congressional District, continuing her role as one of the most prominent figures on the Democratic Party’s left wing.

The results are likely to intensify concerns among moderates, pro-Israel Democrats, and many in New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities about the growing influence of the Democratic Socialists of America and the broader progressive movement. Several of the races were widely viewed as a test of whether candidates aligned with Mamdani and the Democratic Party’s left wing could continue expanding their reach in New York politics — and Tuesday night’s results suggest that effort is gaining momentum.

One notable exception to the night’s trend was Rep. Ritchie Torres, one of Congress’ strongest supporters of Israel, who won his Democratic primary in the Bronx and will advance to the general election in November.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)