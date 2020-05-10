ORTHODOX UNION & RCA: Guidance To Shuls & Communities On Reopening

On Friday afternoon, the Orthodox Union and the Rabbinical Council of America issued guidelines to synagogues and communities regarding reopening.
This document presents thirteen principles that should guide the decisions and planning of synagogues and communities throughout the country. They focus primarily on the eventual reopening of communal davening. Guidance on other matters will follow. As made clear within the document, the issuance of this guidance does not imply that any reopening should be done at this point.
The situation continues to evolve and thus these recommendations and guidelines are formulated based solely on currently available information and advice. As always, shuls and communities must strictly follow the guidelines provided by local and national authorities, including the CDC and local health departments.
Obtaining compliance was problematic within some segments of the Chareidi tzibur even during the worst days of the Pandemic last month. I am skeptical that these guidelines will be adhered to now that some believe that the worst has passed and they can resume life as “normal”. Until we have a preventive vaccine with proven efficacy and treatment therapies with a high percentage of success, there will be no “normal”.
The Agudah and RCA/OU guidance differs in a number of areas. The RCA/OU have an additional waiting period after government restrictions are eased, while the Agudah does not. The Agudah has more specific guidance on conducting minyanim than the RCA/OU. The RCA/OU requires more central organization of non-shul minyanim, while the Agudah just provides guidance on their formation. The Agudah does not allow regular aliyos (give it all to the baal korei) in initial stages, while the RCA/OU offers a choice of either that or regular aliyos (with the oleh maintaining a distance) even from the start.
There are probably other differences, but that’s what I picked up on first review.