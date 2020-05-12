READ THIS LETTER: Florida Shul To Throw Our Members Who Attended “Rouge Minyan”





The Young Israel of Deerfield Beach isn’t playing games.

Apparently, some members of the Shul participated in a “rouge Minyan”, and the Rov of the Shul is taking action.

In a letter sent to the entire Shul membership, it calls out the “raw Chutzpah and dangerous Safek Pikuach Nefashos” that these individuals engaged in.

“Those individuals who participated will be stripped of any current positions in our Shul and denied any forms of Kibudim including aliyos, baalei kriah and Shiluchei Tzibur and Maggidei Shiur.”

Read the full letter attached below:

