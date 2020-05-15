“DESPICABLE”: MTA Blasts Prankster Who Dumped Cereal And Milk All Over Subway [VIDEO]





A TikTok user posted a video of himself dumping a tub of cereal onto the floor of a subway car during the pandemic — an apparent prank the MTA on Wednesday called “despicable.”

In the video, the prankster can be seen pouring milk and cereal onto the floor of a 4 train heading to 149 St-Grand Concourse in the Bronx, forcing the mask-clad subway riders around him to flee the area.

“I accidentally dropped a whole tub of cereal on the subway today. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the worst day of my life. Not my Fruity Pebbles.’ Everyone started moving away and filming me but I was like, can someone help? Surprisingly no one offered so I had to put all the soggy cereal back in myself,” the user says in the video, which was posted two days ago.

The MTA on Wednesday retweeted a post featuring the video, calling it “despicable.”

“A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic. And making essential workers clean up your mess,” the agency wrote.

(Source: 1010WINS)







