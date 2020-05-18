BREAKING: NYPD Shuts Down Illegal Hasidic Yeshiva In Brooklyn With 100 Bochrim Inside

The NYPD shut down a Yeshiva in Brooklyn after neighbors reported the school was operating in violation of city and state orders, law enforcement officials told NBC New York. The Yeshiva is on Madison Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.
According to NBC, “more than 100 children were inside the building Monday morning when police arrived”. YWN has confirmed that the “children” are in fact 15 year old Bochrim.
The people who complained to the NYPD and called 311 reported seeing children playing on the roof of the school building without masks.
(Source: NBC New York)
As the situation is now I think everyone should open yeshiva’s
ashrachu shenitfastu al divrei torah.
Staying away from the right or wrong, the pictures on the linked website look to me like teenagers not “children”. Yes I do realize that legally under 18 years of age are considered children
.
This fascist government and their storm troopers should be sued for violation of Bill Of Rights.
Khassidish Yidden need more Derekh Eretz.
Why is it that a Yeshiva is operating illegally, minyanim all over the place? Why don’t we hear about catholic schools opening ileagaly or churches having outdoor services? Are we more devoutly religious or are there those among us that are simply stupid.
In the eyes of American law, which we have a halachik obligation to follow (within certain exception guidelines, NONE of which apply here), a 15 year old is considered a child. Thus, regardless of whether there are 10 or 100 fifteen year olds, they are still CHILDREN.
Additionally, what precisely, is the point of breaking this law? Are the parents so desperate for child care?? There is no law stopping a parent from learning with his children, be there 5 or 15 of them. If there is a current guideline that says that schools are closed for health and safety reasons, WHY put your children at risk? Besides being a stupid and foolhardy thing to do, it is also one giant continuous chillul hashemite.
Edge of Williamsburg. What is going on there, it’s like Wild West: laws don’t matter. I don’t understand these parents either, are they so desperate to get their kids out of the house they’ll risk their health & that of other family members, neighbors, passers-by in the street etc? It’s outrageous.
Also, please forgive my typos… my phone has not yet learned to ignore certain words.
Freedom of religion
Guys, you’re gonna regret it. This rash reopening of Chassidish society in the past two weeks is going to lead to pretty bad stuff. And it unfortunately proves that their manhigim are incapable of leading them through this pandemic.