BREAKING: NYPD Shuts Down Illegal Hasidic Yeshiva In Brooklyn With 100 Bochrim Inside





The NYPD shut down a Yeshiva in Brooklyn after neighbors reported the school was operating in violation of city and state orders, law enforcement officials told NBC New York. The Yeshiva is on Madison Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

According to NBC, “more than 100 children were inside the building Monday morning when police arrived”. YWN has confirmed that the “children” are in fact 15 year old Bochrim.

The people who complained to the NYPD and called 311 reported seeing children playing on the roof of the school building without masks.

