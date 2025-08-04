Foreign Ministry Reveals: “UNRWA Continues To Employ Hamas Terrorists”

Amir Weissbrod, the deputy director of the Foreign Ministry’s UN and International Organizations Division, revealed on Sunday that the UNRWA continues to employ numerous Hamas terrorists.

Weissbrod wrote on X: “Nothing new under the sun with the UNRWA. In lists of workers that were sent to the Israeli Foreign Ministry last week, we can easily see that the UNRWA employs many Hamas terrorists, some whose names Israel transferred to the organization back in 2011 and were again transferred in a letter to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in July 2024. Nothing was done and they are still employed.”

“Three examples:

1. Mohammad Abi Itiwi, an UNRWA driver who participated in the kidnapping of young Israelis from a bomb shelter near Kibbutz Re’im and was killed by the IDF in August 2024.

Result: Still employed and receiving a salary despite the fact that he was killed…

2. Naji Abdalla Abu Aziz—his name was already transferred to the UNRWA in 2011 and again in July 2024—a school principal by day and member of Hamas’ chemical manufacturing unit by night. I revealed information about him several times on my account, and the information was also transferred to UN Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, including his Hamas rank and the serial number of his Kalashnikov rifle.

Result: You guessed it.

3. Khaled Said Mustafa el-Masri, another UNRWA principal of a school under which a Hamas terror tunnel was found. I provided documents proving that he is a Hamas commander and the information was transferred to UN officials.

Result: Nada.

“This is just a small example out of many showing why any responsible government that doesn’t want its taxpayers’ funds to reach Hamas should not fund the UNRWA,” Weissbrod concluded.

Victims of terrorist attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah recently filed a landmark lawsuit against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), alleging the agency played a direct role in supporting terrorism and enabling the groups responsible for the October 7 massacre and other attacks.

