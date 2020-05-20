STARTING THURSDAY – MINYANIM LEGAL IN NEW YORK STATE

Religious services and ceremonies of 10 or less people will be permitted across the state starting on Thursday. NY Governor Cuomo suggested drive-thru services and ceremonies as an alternative.
Senator Felder issued the following statement for immediate release:
“Prayer services are integral to every religious community. We worked diligently to allow minyanim in our shuls. I want to thank Governor Cuomo for announcing today that religious services are permitted.”
DEVELOPING STORY – REFRESH FOR UPDATES
STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Drive thru?
Love to hear how this is going to be implemented and who is going to monitor it.
All hail the great and benevolent son of Mario the Pious ymsh.
The akshonim should have pushed for 15 to give us a little bit of breathing room.
That’s for NYS doesn’t Bill Deblassio have to approve it for NYC?
Maximum of ten people. Which effectively also means men only. This will probably be the rule going through Shavuos.
Is it safe to conduct, even though it is legal?
When will your Minyan restart? When will you start attending?
How will people have sufficient places to make enough minyanim of ten people, only, each?
Drive thru on shabbos only.