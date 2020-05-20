STARTING THURSDAY – MINYANIM LEGAL IN NEW YORK STATE

Religious services and ceremonies of 10 or less people will be permitted across the state starting on Thursday. NY Governor Cuomo suggested drive-thru services and ceremonies as an alternative.

Senator Felder issued the following statement for immediate release:

“Prayer services are integral to every religious community. We worked diligently to allow minyanim in our shuls. I want to thank Governor Cuomo for announcing today that religious services are permitted.”

