Charedi Community In Yerushalyim Plagued With Vandals





A series of robberies have occurred in recent days in the Beis Yisroel neighborhood. of Yerushalayim, including at private homes, shuls, mikvah and stores.

Beis Yisroel residents claim that the vandals are easily identified but the police have done nothing to detain them and have told the residents that there is little chance they will be able to recover their stolen possessions.

One family whose home was vandalized told Israeli news outlets that all of her jewelry, with an estimated value of over NIS 35,000, was stolen.

“We feel that the police are neglecting us. The city should take a much stronger stance in order to ensure our safety.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








