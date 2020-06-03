KIDDUSH HASHEM: Hasidic Man From Williamsburg Gives Hundreds Of Water Bottles To NYPD & Protesters [VIDEO]





A Williamsburg man made a Kiddush Hashem on Wednesday, by handing out water at a Black Lives matter protest on Bedford Avenue.

Around 1,000 protesters marched peacefully down Bedford Avenue – through the heart of the Williamsburg Hasidic Community. One man, R’ Moshe Yosef Friedman stood in the street and handed out water to a few dozen NYPD Officers.

He then handed out around 200 bottles of water to the protesters – all of whom were protesting in an orderly and civilized way.

One of the NYPD Sergeants turned to a group of Hasidic men and said “We know the Jewish Community has a good heart!”

