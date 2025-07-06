IDF Mulls Establishing Hundreds Of New Prison Spaces For Bnei Yeshivos

The IDF is considering establishing hundreds of new prison spaces for Chareidi draft dodgers.

The IDF announced late last week that it is preparing to begin sending 54,000 conscription orders to bnei yeshivos as early as Tuesday, July 8.

However, the army has not yet decided whether to send all the orders at once, on the same day, or to divide the sending of the orders into several stages until the end of July in order to comply with the letter of the law.

One of the problems that the IDF is facing is the lack of military prison spaces to implement the enforcement of the draft orders. The IDF’s detention facility has room for hundreds of prisoners, far less than the estimated tens of thousands of Chareidi draft dodgers.

124NEWS quoted a security source as saying, “We will not be able to achieve effective enforcement.”

At the same time, the IDF is seeking quick solutions, including the establishment of hundreds of new detention facilities—subject to the budget it will receive for the issue.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)