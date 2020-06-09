RESPECT: PBA Boss Rages That Cops Were Turned Into Thugs And Get No Respect





The head of New York state’s Police Benevolent Association Mike O’Meara raged at a PBA press conference in New York City today.

O’meara slammed the the media and state legislators who he says were “vilifying” police “like animals and thugs,” despite police interactions around the country being “overwhelmingly positive.”

“Everybody’s trying to shame us. Legislators. The press. Everybody’s trying to shame us into being embarrassed of our profession. You know what? This isn’t stained by someone in Minneapolis,” he said, holding up his badge before gesturing to the crowd of officers standing behind him. “It’s still got a shine on it, and so do theirs.”







