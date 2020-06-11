Boro Park Home Destroyed In Thursday Morning Fire





A fire destroyed a home on 41st Street and 14th Avenue in Boro Park on Thursday morning.

The fire, which broke out at around 5:00AM, reportedly started on an electrical panel in the basement.

One women was transported by Hatzolah to Maimonides Hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, one of the two families living in the home is a Rebbi who has dedicated his entire life to teaching children in a well-known Brooklyn Yeshiva. Everything they own was destroyed in the blaze.

The Rebbi, who lives a simple lifestyle, was left penniless, with no means to purchase basic necessities to furnish another apartment and buy basic clothing for his family.

​An emergency fund was launched on The Chesed Fund and is endorsed by HaRav Osher Kalmanowitz (Rosh Yeshiva Mirrer Yeshiva) and HaRav Elya Brudny (Rosh Yeshiva Mirrer Yeshiva).

Please help pay this man back – who has given his entire life away to thousands upon thousands of children over the past 45 years.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







