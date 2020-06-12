Majority of Charedim in Israel Support Annexation Polls Find





According to two recent polls conducted amongst the Charedi populace of Israel, there is a high level of support for annexing the Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria to become part of Israel.

One poll was conducted for the Israel Democracy Institute in June and found that 84% of the ultra-Orthodox public backs annexation. Some 42 percent of those who fell into that category, said that they would only back annexation if the United States supports the measure as well.

The Samaria Regional Council asked the Maagar Mochot polling group to conduct a poll as well from the Charedi community. Among those asked, 72% of those who voted for Shas were in favor of annexation while some 62% of United Torah Judaism (UTJ) voters supported the move.

The ultra-Orthodox community has historically not been interested in the settlements or the religious-right’s goal of a Greater Israel, while some of its leading rabbis have supported territorial compromises if it would lead to a peace agreement that would save lives. Among them are such gedolim as Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and Rabbi Elazar Menachem Shach.

Dr. Gilad Malach of the Israel Democracy Institute said, ״From an ultra-Orthodox perspective, the presence of Jews in Israel is religiously mandated and we have a superior claim than others because of that… Issues pertaining to the democratic and civil rights of Palestinians do not play a large role in the position of the ultra-Orthodox community regarding the conflict”, he added.

