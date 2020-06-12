Eastern Union Offers ‘Virtual Summer Underwriting Internships’ For College And Post-Graduate Students





BROOKLYN, NY – Eastern Union, one of America’s largest commercial real estate finance companies, is offering “Virtual Summer Underwriting Internships” to college and post-graduate students.

The part-time internships — conducted remotely — will help students develop their proficiency in banking, finance and commercial real estate.

While all students may apply, the program is particularly intended to provide summertime educational opportunities to students whose planned internships have been cancelled because of COVID-19-related disruptions.

“These virtual internships represent Eastern Union’s way of giving back to the community during challenging times,” said Ira Zlotowitz, Eastern Union’s founder and president. “We’re looking for applicants ready to learn on-point skills in commercial real estate finance, and then leverage these skills to help propel their future careers.”

“Virtual” interns will participate from the safety and convenience of their homes and work remotely alongside Eastern Union’s commercial real estate brokers and senior underwriters.

Internship curricula will be offered in conjunction with services provided by the company’s new and rapidly expanding “Multi-Family Group,” which recently reset market pricing by introducing an unprecedented quarter-point fee for refinancing multifamily properties backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, transactions known as “agency refinancings”, with no backend fees.

The internship program covers four tracks: underwriting and finance education, sales and origination education, hands-on education, and business development and underwriting. Students may enroll in multiple tracks.

Internship sessions will run during the Monday-through-Thursday period from July 1 to August 31. Interns, however, will have flexibility in designing their schedules.

Internship spots are limited, so students are urged to apply promptly. Applicants may contact the program by visiting www.easternunion.com/intern.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a leading national commercial mortgage brokerage firm employing more than 100 brokers and real estate professionals and closing $5 billion in real estate transactions annually. Eastern Union’s capital introductions are handled through its affiliate company, Eastern Equity Advisors.

Boasting one of the industry’s highest transaction volumes, the Eastern Union team leverages its relationships with banks and its marketplace knowledge to bring clients the best available rates.

The firm arranges financing for complex, multi-state, multi-site portfolios, as well as loans for smaller, single-property transactions. Eastern Union’s new “Multi-Family Group” recently reset market pricing by introducing an unprecedented quarter-point fee for refinancing multifamily properties backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, transactions known as “agency refinancings.”

Eastern Union’s groundbreaking app serves as an intelligent commercial real estate toolkit. Its eCALC feature enables investors to fully value and underwrite deals instantaneously and in the palm of their hand. It is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.

With nationwide operations, Eastern Union is headquartered in New York, with multiple branches along the East Coast. For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.







