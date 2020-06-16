Hagaon Harav Yitzchak Yosef Permits Use of Automatic Temperature Checks on Shabbos in Public Spaces





Overturning a previous decision by five Chareidi rabbonim from last week, Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Hagaon HaRav Yitzhak Yosef, has ruled that it is permitted to go to the hospital on Shabbos even when an automatic temperature reading is taken at the entrance to the building.

The reading is used to help prevent COVID-19 Coronaviru carriers from spreading the disease. Rav Yosef believes that the reading is an instance of pikuah nefesh and therefore supersedes the ruling against using electricity on Shabbos.

Last week, Rabbi Sriel Rozenberg, Rabbi Shevach Tzvi Rosenblat, Rabbi Yitzhak Mordechai Hacohen Rubin, Rabbi Shalom Yosef Gelber and Rabbi Menachem Mendel Lubin instructed people not to go to the hospital on Shabbos unless their situation was life-threatening in order to avoid the automatic body-temperature checks. As this may violate the laws of Shabbos even when automatic temperature devices are used.

Rabbi Rozenberg and Rubin are both affiliated with the Karelitz Beis Din, and Rabbi Rosenblat is the Rabbi of the City of Bnei Brak. All five rabbonim said that both manual and automatic temperature readings were forbidden whether when entering hospitals, hotels, or other similar places unless the situation was a case of pikuach nefesh. The automatic readings also generate electricity as a panel lights up with the result thus causing a use of electricity.

