TRIPLE TRAGEDY: Third Victim Passes Away From New Square Crash





YWN regrets to inform you that a third victim has R”L been Niftar from the horrific crash in New Square on Monday afternoon.

Tziporah Deutsch A”H, 20-years-old, was Niftar moments ago after succumbing to massive injuries she sustained in the crash.

As YWN previously reported, the Levayos of her father R’ Aryeh Shmuel Deutsch Z”L, and her brother-in-law, R’ Shlomo Birnhak Z”L were held in New Square on Monday night.

In a bittersweet twist of this horrific tragedy, Mrs Birnhak, who remains in serious condition, gave birth to a healthy baby boy last night.

