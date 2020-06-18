WATCH: Bullets Strike Vehicle Driven By Lubavitcher Bochur In Brooklyn





A Lubavitcher Bochur was nearly a victim of a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn.

According to CHI, the incident happened on Wednesday evening at around 7:30PM on Atlantic Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue. The Bochur states he was driving when suddenly shots rang out, and two bullets struck his vehicle. One smashed the passenger-side window and a second stuck his tire.

One person on the sidwalak was struck. His exact condition was unknown, and it is unknown if that man was in fact the target.

The NYPD was investigating the incident.

