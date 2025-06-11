Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

UK Sanctions: Foreign Minister Sa’ar’s Rare Move Against His British Counterpart

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar refused to speak with his British counterpart, David Lammy, when the latter called on Tuesday evening to “update him” on the decision to impose sanctions on Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

According to a Ynet report, Sa’ar’s refusal is considered a highly unusual move due to the close alliance between Israel and the UK.

But the Foreign Ministry explained that the move was taken in response to the British move, which was “unprecedented in its severity.”

The Trump administration on Tuesday slammed the sanctions as “extremely unhelpful,” with State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce saying, “They should focus on the real culprit, which is Hamas.”

