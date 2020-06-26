DeBlasio: NYC ‘On Track’ To Enter Phase 3 As Early As July 6





New York City is currently on track to enter Phase 3 as early as July 6, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

Under Phase 3, indoor dining at 50% capacity, nail salons and personal care business can resume. Mayor de Blasio also said the city can reopen and resume outdoor sports and recreation, including basketball and tennis courts, soccer fields and dog runs.

However, the mayor said the city is “not out of the woods” in the COVID battle, and Dr. Jay Varma noted “there are no guarantees” that the virus will be kept out of NYC. People need to remain disciplined in social distancing, hygiene and having face coverings, officials reminded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







