Professional Computer Training Center Bringing Software Skills to the Greater Jewish Community – Now Online As Well

Sponsored Content





Professional Computer Training Center offers computer software training for the Greater Jewish community. A wide range of courses are provided both for those who are interested in acquiring cutting-edge computer skills as well as for those who wish to brush up on their computer knowledge. Located at 1 College Road, Monsey, NY, PCTC-Professional Computer Training Center classes are in high demand as the training center’s reputation stands in good stead. There is nothing else quite like it in the industry. The center has a large variety of software courses given in office administration including Microsoft Word, Excel and QuickBooks (a computerized accounting program). PCTC also offers a professional high-end graphic program covering Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator.

Due to high demand for their unique training, PCTC is now online. This will facilitate PCTC to train anyone anywhere without compromising any of its services. When training online, the potential class size can be very large. However, PCTC will limit the size to 25 participants. This will guarantee a strong and personal relationship between trainer and participant.

PCTC-Professional Computer Training Center courses are different than what a student learns in a high school or college course. Courses prepare the students well beyond the basics, including situations that will inevitably arise in the workplace. Each subject is taught in detail by those who are experts in their fields, bringing both academic knowledge and real-life work experience into their respective programs. Classes include clear, easy to understand notes that students can retain long after leaving PCTC. The notes include numerous tips and techniques that unleash the power of these programs. This ensures that graduates can maximize the software’s potential and make the most of their time and effort when utilizing their new training.

Graduates remain a part of the PCTC family for as long as needed. Free follow-up support is available by phone or email. All questions are responded to in less than 24 hours, providing yet another example of the exemplary five-star service PCTC offers.

Registration opens at the beginning of every season, four times a year. At the end of a course, if a student feels that he/she did not completely master the subject, they are welcome to return within the year and retake the class at no charge (certain conditions apply). Classes are separate for men and women with trainers of the same gender.

We are fortunate to have an educational center accommodating all the various groups of the Jewish community. PCTC is available to train anyone who has the desire to learn software. Now with online, training students from around the globe can benefit from their expertise in teaching. Classes are given in English, with Yiddish instruction available as needed. Graduates receive a certificate that is recognized by our community of businesses and organizations.

To learn more about the various programs available, please call 845.425.0884 / 732.276.5416, visit http://www.pctconline.com or email [email protected].







