NYC OUT OF CONTROL: 112 Injured Or Killed In 83 Shootings Over 9 Days





There have been 112 victims in 83 shootings over a nine-day period ending Saturday, according to police. Most of those shot were expected to survive, but at least six people have died in the past week and others suffered serious or critical injuries.

Amid calls to defund the police ahead of the June 30 deadline for the city budget, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said last week that the city’s homicide rate had hit a 5-year high and that the criminal justice system was “imploding.” The number of people shot has risen 42 percent compared to last year.

The NYPD on Sunday released this info detailing the nine-day stretch of shootings.

Friday, 6/19 – 8 shooting incidents with 9 victims.

Saturday, 6/20 -18 shooting incidents with 24 victims.

Sunday, 6/21 – 2 shooting incidents with 5 victims.

Monday, 6/22 – 11 shooting incidents with 17 victims.

Tuesday, 6/23 – 10 shooting incidents with 10 victims.

Wednesday, 6/24 – 3 shooting incidents with 5 victims.

Thursday, 6/25 – 5 shooting incidents with 8 victims.

Friday, 06/26 – 9 incidents with 10 victims.

Saturday, 06/27 – 17 incidents with 24 victims.







