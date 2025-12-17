MAILBAG: The Silent Struggle of Mechanchim Living Paycheck to Paycheck

We speak often, and rightly so, about the importance of paying vendors on time. We remind ourselves that withholding payment is wrong, that it causes hardship, and that it reflects poorly on our communal values. Yet there is a painful contradiction playing out quietly in our own mosdos.

I am a mechanech in a Lakewood school. Every month, my paycheck comes late — if it comes at all. I find myself having to ask, follow up, and, frankly, beg for money that I already earned. Conversations with colleagues in other schools reveal that this is not an isolated problem. While some mosdos do manage to pay on time, many are one, two, even three months behind.

How, exactly, are we expected to live like this?

Our salaries are already modest, especially when weighed against the hours, emotional investment, and responsibility involved in educating children. We chose chinuch, and we are proud of that choice. But chinuch is still a job. Dignity in employment includes one very basic standard: being paid, in full, and on time.

We have rent or mortgages to cover, groceries to buy, utilities, tuition of our own, and families who rely on us. Late payment is not an inconvenience; it is a source of ongoing stress and humiliation. It becomes harder each day to stand in front of a classroom and give our full hearts to our precious boys while worrying about how to pay our own bills.

This is not a private problem. It is a communal failure.

To school administrations: if you cannot meet payroll reliably, something is broken and must be addressed honestly. To parents: tuition payments matter, but so does advocacy. Ask questions. Demand accountability. To askanim and other community leaders: mechanchim are not a line item to be deferred. They are the backbone of our future.

Paying teachers on time is not a luxury. It is not a favor. It is a חובה.

And one final note: during these difficult times, a word of appreciation from parents would mean more than you may realize. Respect, gratitude, and basic financial integrity should never be too much to ask.

Signed,

Anonymous

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.