Trump Uses Rare Primetime Address to Highlight Economic Claims, Border Policy and 2026 Agenda

President Donald Trump delivered a rare primetime televised address to the nation Wednesday evening, outlining what he described as major economic, immigration and foreign policy achievements during the first year of his second term, while previewing priorities for 2026. The approximately 18-minute speech was broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House.

The address came as Americans continue to express concern about affordability, inflation and economic uncertainty. Trump framed his remarks as reassurance that his policies are producing results and that further gains are ahead.

Trump opened by sharply criticizing his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, saying, “Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I am fixing it.” Throughout the speech, he repeatedly contrasted his administration’s actions with those of the previous Democratic administration.

On immigration, Trump claimed his policies had driven illegal border crossings to their lowest levels since 1970, though he did not cite specific data. He blamed the Biden administration’s border policies for rising housing costs, arguing that increased immigration strained housing supply and the job market.

“Our border was open, and because of this, our country was being invaded by an army of 25 million people,” Trump said, adding that many migrants came from prisons, jails and mental institutions. He said his administration’s deportation efforts would help free up housing and employment opportunities for Americans.

Turning to the economy, Trump said his administration’s use of tariffs and passage of a major tax and spending package he referred to as the “One Big Beautiful Bill” were lowering costs and boosting government revenue. He claimed gasoline prices had dropped substantially in many parts of the country and predicted “the largest tax refund season of all time” in 2026.

Trump also promised what he described as an economic boom next year and said his administration would soon unveil “some of the most aggressive housing reform plans in American history,” though he did not provide details.

A central announcement in the speech was a one-time bonus for U.S. military service members. Trump said more than 1.45 million active-duty troops would receive a $1,776 payment, which he called a “warrior dividend.” He said the bonus would be funded by revenue from tariffs and the recently enacted tax and spending legislation.

“Tonight I am proud to announce that more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special warrior dividend before Christmas,” Trump said.

On foreign policy, Trump asserted that his administration had “restored American strength” and claimed to have helped settle eight conflicts in 10 months. He referenced diplomatic efforts related to Gaza and actions taken against Venezuela but did not elaborate on specific agreements or outcomes.

Trump also said he plans to name a new chair of the Federal Reserve who would support lower interest rates, signaling continued pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy.

The speech included repeated criticisms of Democrats and congressional opposition. “Over the past 11 months, we have brought more positive change to Washington than any administration in American history,” Trump said. “There’s never been anything like it.”

The address took place as Trump faces declining approval ratings on economic issues. Recent polls show many Americans remain concerned about inflation and the cost of living. Inflation is currently running at about 3% annually, and job growth has slowed following the introduction of new tariffs earlier this year, according to government data. Critics argue that tariff-related price increases have offset some of the administration’s economic gains.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats said after the speech that Trump failed to adequately address rising costs and economic pressures facing middle- and lower-income households.

White House officials said the address was intended both as a review of accomplishments and a preview of the administration’s priorities heading into 2026, particularly on border security, economic growth and national strength.

Trump was joined in the Diplomatic Reception Room by senior aides, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Communications Director Steven Cheung. The speech was carried live by major broadcast and cable networks.

Trump concluded the address on an optimistic note, telling viewers, “It has been a great year for our country, and the best is yet to come.”

