Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

H’YD: Boris Tetleroyd Identified As Victim Of Sydney Massacre

Boris Tetleroyd, H’yd, was identified on Thursday as a victim of the massacre at Bondi Beach.

He was murdered while attending the Chanukah celebration with his son, who was also shot and seriously injured.

In a statement released by police on Thursday, his family said, “Boris was loved by everyone he met. He was well known to his neighbors, deeply connected to our wider community, and cherished by his family.”

“He was profoundly loved and adored by his sons Yaakov and Roman, and by his wife, Svetlana. He is also deeply loved by his brother, aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

“Boris was a gentle man, a gifted musician and a valued member of his community. We honor his life and the love he so generously gave to those around him.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Netanyahu Greenlights Israel’s Largest-Ever Energy Deal, Banking on Gas and Geopolitics

Liberal Fury In The Knesset: MK Tears Up Bill Protecting Tefilla In Public Spaces

Heartrending Levaya Of HaKadosh Rabbi Eli Schlanger, H’YD, Takes Place In Bondi

BORO PARK: Massive Fire Rips Through Boro Park Matzah Bakery On 36th Street {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}

IDF Soldier Dies From Gunshot On Military Base; Circumstances Remain Unclear

CROWN HEIGHTS: Jewish Man Stabbed In The Chest By Man Shouting Antisemitic Slurs

“Total And Complete Blockade”: Trump Tightens Noose On Venezuela, Announces Oil Tanker Blockade

Bombshell Records Show FBI Didn’t Believe It Had Legal Basis To Raid Trump’s Mar-A-Lago In 2022

Trump Defends Chief of Staff Susie Wiles After She Says He Has an “Alcoholic’s Personality”

Jewish, Pro-Israel MIT Professor Shot And Killed; Police Investigating