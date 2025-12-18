H’YD: Boris Tetleroyd Identified As Victim Of Sydney Massacre

Boris Tetleroyd, H’yd, was identified on Thursday as a victim of the massacre at Bondi Beach.

He was murdered while attending the Chanukah celebration with his son, who was also shot and seriously injured.

In a statement released by police on Thursday, his family said, “Boris was loved by everyone he met. He was well known to his neighbors, deeply connected to our wider community, and cherished by his family.”

“He was profoundly loved and adored by his sons Yaakov and Roman, and by his wife, Svetlana. He is also deeply loved by his brother, aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

“Boris was a gentle man, a gifted musician and a valued member of his community. We honor his life and the love he so generously gave to those around him.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)