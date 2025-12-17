UK Police Warn “Globalize the Intifada” Chants Will Trigger Arrests After Australia Attack

British police warned Tuesday that demonstrators publicly chanting pro-Palestinian slogans such as “globalize the intifada” will face arrest, signaling a tougher law-enforcement posture after what authorities described as a sharply changed threat environment following the Bondi Beach massacre in Australia.

In a joint statement, the London Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police said communities had raised concerns about placards and chants at recent protests and stressed that recent violence had altered how such language would be treated.

“Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed — words have meaning and consequence,” the statement said. “We will act decisively and make arrests.”

The warning comes as UK police have already increased security around shuls, Jewish schools, and other community sites amid heightened fears of antisemitic violence.

While British prosecutors have previously said that slogans such as “globalize the intifada” do not automatically meet the threshold for criminal prosecution, senior police leaders said enforcement would now be recalibrated. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley and Greater Manchester Chief Constable Stephen Watson said that “in the escalating threat context, we will recalibrate to be more assertive.”

The announcement followed international condemnation of Sunday’s deadly antisemitic attack in Australia. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar urged Australian authorities to respond forcefully to a surge in antisemitism since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

In a post on X, Sa’ar said that antisemitism in Australia had included “violent incitement against Israel and Jews,” pointing to chants heard at pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including “Globalize the Intifada,” “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free,” and “Death to the IDF.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also weighed in, denouncing the Australian attack as “sickening” and calling it “an antisemitic terrorist attack against Jewish families.” Starmer, whose wife is Jewish, has previously pledged zero tolerance for antisemitism and extremist violence.

