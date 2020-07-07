Off-Duty Ramapo Police Officer Accused Of Shooting Neighbor





An off-duty police officer is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor in Orange County, New York.

It happened during an argument Monday night near their homes on Main Street in Cornwall.

Local police and state troopers were at the scene all day Tuesday.

The alleged shooter is an off-duty Ramapo town police officer, Detective Rob Fitzgerald of the Town of Ramapo police in Rockland County.

Fitzgerald reportedly shot and killed his neighbor, 40-year-old Erick Gilmore, after some kind of encounter Monday night.

The case will be presented to a grand jury, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, that grand jury is not meeting currently.

They are hoping to resume in the next two weeks, but there is reportedly a backlog of hundreds of cases.

The detective has been placed on administrative duty.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








