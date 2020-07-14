MASSIVE OUTAGE: WhatsApp Goes Down Around The Globe





Popular messaging app WhatsApp seems to be having an issue, in particular with sending and receiving of messages.

Users across the world have reported having issues establishing any connection, Thus they are unable to send or receive messages. We have also confirmed that WhatsApp status are not working.

WhatsApp users in nearly a dozen countries including the US, Brazil, Germany, India, UK, France, Netherlands, Lebanon, and Mexico have been reporting outages since about 4pm EST, according to DownDetector, which tracks social media outages.

