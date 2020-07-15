Make America GREY Again! Trump Sports Grey Hair At Rose Garden Appearance





President Donald Trump has apparently embraced a more natural look during the coronavirus pandemic and allowed his famously blond hair to fade to gray.

The president, 74, is known for his interest in maintaining his appearance with a year-long tan and perfectly positioned hair.

As Trump emerged for a briefing in the Rose Garden on Tuesday, there was a notable difference in his hair color from his pre-pandemic days.

Just a few months ago, the president was still boasting a mop of blonde hair with often noticeable roots showing the difference between his bottle blonde and natural color.

